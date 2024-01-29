5,801 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in WestRock by 24.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 303,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WRK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,402. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

