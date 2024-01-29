56,702 Shares in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of INmune Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. INmune Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 52.26% and a negative net margin of 12,246.88%.

In other INmune Bio news, Director Scott Juda bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression.

