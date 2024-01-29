4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $17.93. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 27,020 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDMT. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

