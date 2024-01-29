3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Cut by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.72. 1,990,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

