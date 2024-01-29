3,000 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,692,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.