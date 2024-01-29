2Xideas AG Trims Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $596.83. The company had a trading volume of 213,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

