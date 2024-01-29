2Xideas AG Sells 2,622 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

2Xideas AG trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.82. 93,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,618. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $432.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

