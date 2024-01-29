2Xideas AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

2Xideas AG reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.10% of Match Group worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. 808,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,519,678. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.34.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

