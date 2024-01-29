2Xideas AG Purchases 48,023 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

2Xideas AG raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,023 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Etsy Stock Down 1.0 %

ETSY traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.85. 512,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

