2Xideas AG Cuts Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

2Xideas AG lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Watsco comprises about 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned approximately 0.08% of Watsco worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $387.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,989. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.61 and a 12 month high of $433.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.07 and its 200 day moving average is $379.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

