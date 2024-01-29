2Xideas AG Boosts Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $44.82. 2,656,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.