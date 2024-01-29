26,205 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after buying an additional 207,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 217,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

