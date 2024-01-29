23,571 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $134.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $138.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

