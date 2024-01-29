2,321 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $927,210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,798,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $183.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $125.09 and a 12 month high of $184.81.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

