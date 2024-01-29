12,474 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Purchased by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. FS Credit Opportunities accounts for about 0.1% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 142,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

