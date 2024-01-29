0xBitcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $673,379.65 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $673,379.65 and approximately $150,422.50 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

