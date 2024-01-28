Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZBH stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

