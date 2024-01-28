Zacks Research Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $276.50 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

