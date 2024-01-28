YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $18.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

