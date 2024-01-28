Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.55

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 15071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$149.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.68.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.07 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.7806122 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yellow Pages news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$111,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $241,370. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

