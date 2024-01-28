Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 120.2% in January

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,455,200 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the December 31st total of 2,023,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamada Stock Performance

YMDAF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Yamada has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Yamada Company Profile

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Denki business, Housing, Finance, and Environmental segments. The Denki business segment sells home appliances, such as televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, as well as home information appliances comprising personal computers, and mobile phones.

