Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 120.2% in January

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,455,200 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the December 31st total of 2,023,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamada Stock Performance
YMDAF opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Yamada has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95.
Yamada Company Profile
