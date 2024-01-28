Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of XOSWW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

