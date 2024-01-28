Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOS Price Performance
Shares of XOSWW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. XOS has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
