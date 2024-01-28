XML Financial LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

