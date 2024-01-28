XML Financial LLC Sells 59,750 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,750 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

