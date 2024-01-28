XML Financial LLC Sells 16 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $940.05. 460,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,319. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $958.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $871.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $825.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

