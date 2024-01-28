XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 2.2% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $268.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

