XML Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.