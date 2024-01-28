XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $309.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.