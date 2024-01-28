XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 4,115,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,588,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

