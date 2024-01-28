XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 403.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,487 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 169,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

