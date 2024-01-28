XML Financial LLC Has $23.04 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

