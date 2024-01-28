XML Financial LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $59.37. 13,025,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,533,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.