XML Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN

