XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $184.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

