XML Financial LLC Acquires 2,813 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

