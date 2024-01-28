Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. 4,038,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

