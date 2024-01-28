WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$245.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$215.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$217.27.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP traded up C$2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$196.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,640. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$186.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$164.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.8360248 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.