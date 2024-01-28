Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10,803.95 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $10,803.95 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,792,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,732,105 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06305108 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,181.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

