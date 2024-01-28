Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 109.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 190,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.