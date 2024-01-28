Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 270 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

