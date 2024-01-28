Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,090,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

