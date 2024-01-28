Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.