Wrapmanager Inc. Has $480,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 29.3% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.3% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $13,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

