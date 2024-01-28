Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

PINS stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,793,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

