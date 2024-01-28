Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 2,030 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HLIO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

