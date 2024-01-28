Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $72,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Workday by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 189,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $288.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.29 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

