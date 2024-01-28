Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 171,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 547,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE WDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 659,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,269. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

