Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.53.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,187 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,431,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,600 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,662,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $87.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

