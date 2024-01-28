WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 260,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the previous session’s volume of 46,497 shares.The stock last traded at $56.61 and had previously closed at $56.36.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $792.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 351.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

