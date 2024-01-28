Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Winland Price Performance
Winland stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About Winland
