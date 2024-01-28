Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Winland stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. Winland has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

